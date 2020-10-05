NC Prisons

-
RALEIGH — North Carolina prison officials released a plan Thursday to test all of its inmates and staff members for the coronavirus, following a court…
-
Civil rights groups and the state have two weeks to come up with a plan to test every person incarcerated in North Carolina.Judge Vinston Rozier Jr. of…
-
North Carolina's prison system has begun health screenings of all staff and visitors, and new prisoners are being tested and quarantined for 14 days.…
-
North Carolina lawyers have two weeks to argue that the state's prison system and a half-dozen managers aren't responsible for a prison guard's fatal…
-
Organizers say the demonstrations, which are expected to include hunger strikes and a refusal to work, are in response to a riot at a South Carolina prison in which seven inmates died.
-
The North Carolina prison where four employees were killed during the deadliest breakout attempt in state history was so understaffed that workers cut…