NEWS BRIEFS

Three Kings Day celebration to honor Latino culture in uptown Charlotte

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published January 3, 2025 at 1:31 PM EST
Last year, Manolo's baked a Rosca de Reyes large enough to feed 600 people. The bread sold out at the Three Kings Day celebration.
Tony Arreaza
/
Manolo's
Many local Latin Americans are preparing to celebrate Three Kings Day, or Día de los Reyes, over the weekend. The Christian holiday commemorates the three wise men's visit to baby Jesus.

In uptown Charlotte, a celebration will feature a children's choir, dance performances and arts and crafts. Manolo's Bakery will also create the largest Rosca de Reyes, or three kings cake, in the Carolinas.

The event is free and starts at noon on Saturday, Jan. 4, at Second Ward Gymnasium. The event is put together by the Levine Museum of the New South, Fiestas Patrias and Manolo's Bakery.

Race & Equity
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
