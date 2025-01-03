Three Kings Day celebration to honor Latino culture in uptown Charlotte

Many local Latin Americans are preparing to celebrate Three Kings Day, or Día de los Reyes, over the weekend. The Christian holiday commemorates the three wise men's visit to baby Jesus.

In uptown Charlotte, a celebration will feature a children's choir, dance performances and arts and crafts. Manolo's Bakery will also create the largest Rosca de Reyes, or three kings cake, in the Carolinas.

The event is free and starts at noon on Saturday, Jan. 4, at Second Ward Gymnasium. The event is put together by the Levine Museum of the New South, Fiestas Patrias and Manolo's Bakery.