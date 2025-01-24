© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Hindu Center of Charlotte celebration to honor India's Republic Day

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published January 24, 2025 at 4:15 PM EST
The Hindu Center of Charlotte will celebrate India's 76th Republic Day on Sunday. The holiday celebrates India becoming a republic in 1950.

This year's celebration will feature food, performances and shopping, representing all 28 states in India.

Republic Day celebrates unity, democratic values and cultural heritage. The event will also feature a performance of India's national anthem.

"Every state wants to represent their best so whether it's singing or dancing, we usually give our community a stage to come and show us their talent," Rituu Verma of the Hindu Center of Charlotte said.

The event is free and takes place Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Hindu Center in east Charlotte.

