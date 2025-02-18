Charlotte nonprofit offers film course exploring Latin American history

A Charlotte nonprofit is offering an eight-week community class on Latin American history through the lens of film.

Cine Casual’s “Latin America Through Film” is an eight-week course that explores the region’s history, culture and society. Unlike traditional college classes that analyze Latin American cinema, this course takes a non-Eurocentric approach, prioritizing Indigenous and Afro-Latino perspectives.

“I think this is a class that speaks to a new generation,” Cine Casual's class instructor Alex Piñeres said. “Whether you have a college education or not, it’s going to be a space where everybody is learning.”

The class is funded through a grant from North Carolina Humanities, and participants pay what they can.

The course begins on February 25 in east Charlotte. Those interested in signing up can visit cinecasual.com for more information.