© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Charlotte nonprofit offers film course exploring Latin American history

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published February 18, 2025 at 4:04 PM EST
Giovanna Torres and Alex Piñeres, the founders of Cine Casual, will lead the eight-week class.
Ernesto Moreno Photography
A film screening at the 2024 Charlotte Latino Film Festival, hosted by Cine Casual.

A Charlotte nonprofit is offering an eight-week community class on Latin American history through the lens of film.

Cine Casual’s “Latin America Through Film” is an eight-week course that explores the region’s history, culture and society. Unlike traditional college classes that analyze Latin American cinema, this course takes a non-Eurocentric approach, prioritizing Indigenous and Afro-Latino perspectives.

“I think this is a class that speaks to a new generation,” Cine Casual's class instructor Alex Piñeres said. “Whether you have a college education or not, it’s going to be a space where everybody is learning.”

The class is funded through a grant from North Carolina Humanities, and participants pay what they can.

The course begins on February 25 in east Charlotte. Those interested in signing up can visit cinecasual.com for more information.

Sign up for EQUALibrium
Race & Equity
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger