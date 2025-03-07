Howard students trade traditional spring break for a trip to Charlotte to help those in need

Instead of spending spring break on a beach, 52 students from a historically Black college and university in Washington, D.C. are in Charlotte as part of an initiative focused on helping community members in need.

A group of students from Howard University gathered north of uptown Thursday at Hope for Harvest Youth Center. They packed bags with hand sanitizer, soap and other essential items into care kits for Charlotte’s shelter programs. The students are part of Howard's annual “Alternative Spring Break” initiative.

Bijou-Elyse Wallace, 19, is a sophomore at Howard.

“People don't realize that these things are luxuries. Being able to take a hot shower with soap and water is a luxury,” Wallace said. "Being able to have a hot meal at night is a luxury, so being able to give back and being able to give these things to people who might not have them is very important.”

About 1,300 Howard students are involved in this year’s initiative. They fanned out earlier this week to 22 cities across the country in places such as Florida, New York and South Carolina to help provide aid and support local residents.

Another group of students has traveled to Asheville, where they are helping residents recover from the impacts of Hurricane Helene.