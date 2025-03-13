Hindu Center to host Holi festival of colors in east Charlotte

The Hindu Center of Charlotte will host its annual Holi festival of colors in east Charlotte on Sunday, complete with food, shopping, music and, of course, colors.

Holi is a popular festival in Hindu culture. The holiday celebrates the arrival of spring and love. Holi originates from a Hindu legend that focuses on the victory of good over evil.

Holi is best known for participants throwing colored powder at each other — but there's a deeper significance to the colors than an Instagram-friendly moment.

"What we do is put tika, or a small dot, and spread it towards the forehead," said Niketa Mittal, the Hindu Center's culture chair. "We wish each other happy Holi and we hug each other."

Attendees are encouraged to wear white clothing to fully embrace the vibrant colors.

Sunday's Holi festival of colors starts at 11 a.m. at the Hindu Center in east Charlotte. Admission is free, but food, apparel and colors will be available for purchase.