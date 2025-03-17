© 2025 WFAE

Federal cuts threaten legal aid for unaccompanied minors in Charlotte

Julian Berger
Published March 17, 2025 at 3:18 PM EDT
Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy is one of the locations in Charlotte that offers free consultations with trained healthcare navigators.
Kayla Young
/
WFAE/La Noticia
Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy provides legal aid to unaccompanied minors through its Immigrant Justice Legal Assistance Program.

Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy faces more than $600,000 in federal funding cuts for its pro bono legal representation of unaccompanied minors.

Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy’s grant for its Unaccompanied Children Program expires at the end of this month, and the group doesn’t know if or when it will be renewed. The funds allow the organization to provide representation for unaccompanied minors, who come to the United States without legal status or a parent or guardian.

In February, the organization faced a three-day stop-work order from the federal government for the program.

Without financial support, Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy may have to reduce services, seek alternative funding sources or even face staffing cuts — all of which could limit its ability to provide legal aid to unaccompanied minors.

The program is critical for unaccompanied children seeking refuge in the U.S. because they are not entitled to government-appointed legal representation in immigration court.

"If a child is not represented, they’re approximately 90% more likely to be denied and receive a removal order," Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy's Cristina Ceron said.

Last year, more than 5,000 unaccompanied children were released to sponsors in North Carolina, most in Mecklenburg County. Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy served more than 200 children and families through its Immigrant Justice Program.

Julian Berger
Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
