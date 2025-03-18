© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

ICE arrests 24 undocumented immigrants during weeklong operation in Charlotte

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published March 18, 2025 at 6:19 PM EDT
ICE says the operation took place from March 1 to March 8.
@EROAtlanta
/
X
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Tuesday that it arrested 24 undocumented immigrants in Charlotte from March 1 to March 8 in a “targeted enforcement operation.”

ICE says it worked with the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to conduct the arrests.

Among those arrested, ICE says 13 were charged previously with aggravated felonies and three with illegal weapons offenses. There were also five property crime and 11 DWI charges.

The agency also says six arrested people had active detainers, which the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office has not honored. Eighteen people who also had detainers are still at large.

Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
