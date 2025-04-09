© 2025 WFAE

Federal government terminates visas of six UNC Charlotte international students

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published April 9, 2025 at 4:21 PM EDT
WFAE
The six students from UNC Charlotte impacted are from India and Nigeria.

UNC Charlotte confirmed to WFAE that six international student visas were terminated by the federal government as of Wednesday.

The six students impacted are from India and Nigeria, according to a university spokesperson.

UNC Charlotte has not provided a reason for why their visas were revoked. The university advised those students to speak with an immigration attorney and their consulate.

The six students are subject to deportation.

The revocation of visas at UNC Charlotte follows a trend across the country as hundreds of international students and faculty have their visas revoked by the Trump administration.

According to media reports, students at UNC-Chapel Hill, Duke and NC State have also been affected.

Tags
Race & Equity UNC-CharlotteImmigration
