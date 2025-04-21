Charlotte bishop reflects on life of Pope Francis, calls on Catholics to pray

Charlotte residents are mourning the death of Pope Francis, including Bishop Michael Martin of the Diocese of Charlotte — who was appointed by Francis last year.

Francis died Monday morning after a public appearance on Easter Sunday at the Vatican. He was 88.

Born in Argentina, Francis was the first pope from the Americas. He spoke out to demand justice for marginalized communities and the poor, rallying against issues like inequality and climate change, and supporting the LGBTQ community.

“One of his great gifts to us has been that focus on listening," Bishop Martin said. "And I've taken it to heart myself, and I hope it will be something that we will live out more deeply within the Diocese of Charlotte and around the world in the days, months and years ahead.”

Martin was appointed to lead the Diocese of Charlotte in 2024. He was able to visit with the Pope in September.

“He was wonderful, just very relaxed," Martin said. "He was jovial at times. He was very serious and compassionate at all times, defending on the topic that was being discussed, but incredibly approachable and open.”

Churches in the Catholic Diocese of Charlotte will hold an hour of prayer for Francis on Monday at 7 p.m.