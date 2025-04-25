Charlotte’s Vietnamese community to commemorate 50th anniversary of fall of Saigon

The 50th anniversary of the fall of Saigon is Wednesday, April 30 — the day that ended the Vietnam War and changed the lives of millions of people, including members of Charlotte's Vietnamese community.

The fall of Saigon in 1975 marked the reunification of North and South Vietnam under communist rule. For some, the day is seen as a symbol of reunification. For those who left, it is a painful reminder of displacement.

The capture of Saigon, the capital of South Vietnam, created a refugee crisis. More than 1 million people left Vietnam over the next 20 years, many seeking refuge in the U.S.

Sun H was born in Vietnam, moved to a Cambodian refugee camp and came to North Carolina at age 6.

"I don't think that the war has left a lot of us," Sun said. "For many folks, I think it brings back their journey of leaving, leaving their homeland, whether it was by boat or foot."

Sun now works at SEAC Village, which is holding a commemorative event Thursday, May 1, at 6 p.m. at their offices, with food and community conversation.

The Vietnamese Association of Charlotte is also hosting an event to commemorate the day. The event will take place on Sunday, April 27, at 2:30 pm at the Eastway Regional Recreation Center, with a flag ceremony and guest speakers.