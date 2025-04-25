© 2025 WFAE

Charlotte’s Vietnamese community to commemorate 50th anniversary of fall of Saigon

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published April 25, 2025 at 2:00 PM EDT
Those who escaped Vietnam tend to identify with South Vietnam's flag, as it represents freedom and resistance to communism.
Wikipedia
Those who escaped Vietnam often identify with the South Vietnam flag, as it represents freedom and resistance to communism.

The 50th anniversary of the fall of Saigon is Wednesday, April 30 — the day that ended the Vietnam War and changed the lives of millions of people, including members of Charlotte's Vietnamese community.

The fall of Saigon in 1975 marked the reunification of North and South Vietnam under communist rule. For some, the day is seen as a symbol of reunification. For those who left, it is a painful reminder of displacement.

The capture of Saigon, the capital of South Vietnam, created a refugee crisis. More than 1 million people left Vietnam over the next 20 years, many seeking refuge in the U.S.

Sun H was born in Vietnam, moved to a Cambodian refugee camp and came to North Carolina at age 6.

"I don't think that the war has left a lot of us," Sun said. "For many folks, I think it brings back their journey of leaving, leaving their homeland, whether it was by boat or foot."

Sun now works at SEAC Village, which is holding a commemorative event Thursday, May 1, at 6 p.m. at their offices, with food and community conversation.

The Vietnamese Association of Charlotte is also hosting an event to commemorate the day. The event will take place on Sunday, April 27, at 2:30 pm at the Eastway Regional Recreation Center, with a flag ceremony and guest speakers.

Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
