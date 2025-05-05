May Day protests draw more than 1,000 in Charlotte

More than 1,000 people took part in Saturday’s May Day march in east Charlotte. Protesters gathered at the corner of Sharon Amity Road and Central Avenue in support of immigrants and opposition to the Trump administration.

They then marched down Central Avenue toward Plaza Midwood, calling for more respect for workers, unions, immigrants and unhoused people.

U.S. Rep. Alma Adams was also in attendance.

“Immigrants' rights are workers' rights, and our immigrant communities are a bedrock of the city of Charlotte. Immigrants without you, there would be no United States of America," she said.

The Charlotte-Metrolina Labor Council, Action NC, Carolina Migrant Network, and other community groups organized Saturday's march. Last week, May Day marches were held across the U.S. calling for better working-class conditions. Several hundred people also gathered in Rock Hill on Saturday.