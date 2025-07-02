Charlotte Museum of History to host annual naturalization ceremony

The Charlotte Museum of History will host a naturalization ceremony Friday, on Independence Day, where new citizens will take the Oath of Allegiance.

About two dozen immigrants will become U.S. citizens during the ceremony, which will include a color guard, a keynote address and the oath pledging them to “support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

The ceremony will take place alongside a new exhibition marking 250 years since Charlotte’s early fight for independence. The exhibit will be open to the new citizens, their families, and the public.

“I hope that they know that North Carolina and America as a whole is still the land of opportunity, and it's still the land where dreams can come true,” said Terri White, CEO of the Charlotte Museum of History.

White said the event began nearly 10 years ago to celebrate east Charlotte’s diverse population.

“Come with excitement and peace and just really support for these people who have gone through a very difficult process and are now full-fledged American citizens,” White said.

The museum opens at 11 a.m., and the ceremony begins at noon. It is free to attend.