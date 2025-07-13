Fiestas Patrias honors Argentinian independence at annual event

Over two dozen Argentinians gathered Sunday at the Charlotte is Home Center to honor Argentinian Independence Day.

Sunday’s event began with the national anthem of Argentina. Argentina gained independence on July 9, 1816.

The event also featured music and dance performances. Music performed included the chacarera and the zamba.

At the end of the event, attendees enjoyed choripan, a traditional Argentine sandwich featuring grilled chorizo sausage topped with chimichurri sauce.

Fiestas Patrias, a nonprofit organization that preserves Latino culture in Charlotte, has hosted this event for 11 years. Over 1,000 Argentinians live in Mecklenburg County.