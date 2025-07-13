© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Fiestas Patrias honors Argentinian independence at annual event

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published July 13, 2025 at 7:37 PM EDT
The 11th annual Argentinian Independence Day event was hosted by Fiestas Patrias at the Charlotte is Home Center on Sunday, July 13, 2025.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
The 11th annual Argentinian Independence Day event was hosted by Fiestas Patrias at the Charlotte is Home Center on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

Over two dozen Argentinians gathered Sunday at the Charlotte is Home Center to honor Argentinian Independence Day.

Sunday’s event began with the national anthem of Argentina. Argentina gained independence on July 9, 1816.

The event also featured music and dance performances. Music performed included the chacarera and the zamba.

At the end of the event, attendees enjoyed choripan, a traditional Argentine sandwich featuring grilled chorizo sausage topped with chimichurri sauce.

Fiestas Patrias, a nonprofit organization that preserves Latino culture in Charlotte, has hosted this event for 11 years. Over 1,000 Argentinians live in Mecklenburg County.
Race & Equity
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
