Results: 2025 North Carolina Municipal Elections
Mecklenburg County
2025 Municipal Election Results: Mecklenburg County Transit Tax
2025 Municipal Election Results: Charlotte Mayor
2025 Municipal Election Results: Charlotte City Council
2025 Municipal Election Results: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education
2025 Municipal Election Results: Cornelius Commissioners
2025 Municipal Election Results: Cornelius Mayor
2025 Municipal Election Results: Davidson Commissioner
2025 Municipal Election Results: Davidson Mayor
2025 Municipal Election Results: Matthews Commissioners
2025 Municipal Election Results: Matthews Mayor
2025 Municipal Election Results: Mint Hill Commissioner
2025 Municipal Election Results: Pineville Council
Anson County
2025 Municipal Election Results: Anson County
Cabarrus County
2025 Municipal Election Results: Kannapolis Mayor
2025 Municipal Election Results: Kannapolis Council
2025 Municipal Election Results: Harrisburg Mayor
2025 Municipal Election Results: Harrisburg Council
2025 Municipal Election Results: Midland Mayor
2025 Municipal Election Results: Midland Council
Catawba County
2025 Municipal Election Results: Brookford Mayor
2025 Municipal Election Results: Brookford Alderman
2025 Municipal Election Results: Town of Catawba Council
2025 Municipal Election Results: Conover Mayor
2025 Municipal Election Results: Claremont Council
2025 Municipal Election Results: Claremont Mayor
2025 Municipal Election Results: Conover Council
2025 Municipal Election Results: Hickory Mayor
2025 Municipal Election Results: Hickory Alderman
2025 Municipal Election Results: Maiden Mayor
2025 Municipal Election Results: Maiden Council
2025 Municipal Election Results: Longview Mayor
2025 Municipal Election Results: Longview Alderman
2025 Municipal Election Results: Newton Council
Gaston County
2025 Municipal Election Results: Belmont Mayor
2025 Municipal Election Results: Belmont Council
2025 Municipal Election Results: Gastonia Council