© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Environment

Weekend Special: Underwater Torpedo Adopted By A Group Of Traveling Mammals

By Robert Krulwich
Published August 11, 2012 at 8:04 AM EDT

Why Mark Peters and his friends Jeremy, Dave and William had a torpedo onboard their fishing boat, I don't know.

These four guys were looking for tuna 20 miles off Santa Cruz, and not doing too badly. In the first minute of this video, shot last week on Aug. 6, they catch a nice fish. Then they take the torpedo, which Mark built to carry a GoPro high-definition camera, drop it in the water, and something crazy happens.

Their "torpedo" isn't a blow-up-the submarine device; it's just a thin underwater missile that can streak through the water just below the surface and record video — a kind of underwater moving camera — and suddenly, about 1 minute 40 seconds in, company arrives.

I won't say anything more. I want you to be surprised.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Science & Environment
Robert Krulwich
Robert Krulwich works on radio, podcasts, video, the blogosphere. He has been called "the most inventive network reporter in television" by TV Guide.
See stories by Robert Krulwich