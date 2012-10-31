When A Whale Goes Trick Or Treating, What Does It Wear?

Well, this, of course....

Liz Climo, an artist who works on Fox's "The Simpsons" by day, spends her off-hours imagining animals who seem to be imagining being little humans. I like this little guy.

/ Liz Climo

You can find tons of these toons on Liz's blog called, "Hi, I'm Liz". For the past few weeks, she's been getting her animal friends ready for Halloween, the theme being, "What should I wear?" There are black bears, grizzlies, raccoons, skunks, gators, foxes, gophers, all of them trying on different wraps, props, and showing off to each other, but I guess the most talented of the bunch is an armadillo (or is it an anteater?) who figured out he could tuck himself into a sphere and pass as one of those things very tall humans drop into string baskets...

/ Liz Climo

That's inspired. Except he's (I've decided it's a "he") is going to have to unwind to get his treat, or nobody would know. I mean, no mom is going to give a sugary bag of ants to a basketball.

Be sure to look for her reinvisioning of E.B. White's Charlotte's Web; it's a little raw for little kids, but it made me whoop. You can find it at the bottom of this profile .

