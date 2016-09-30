© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Environment

Are We Headed Into Another Mass Extinction?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published September 30, 2016 at 8:19 AM EDT

Part 3 ofTED Radio Hour episode Anthropocene

About Peter Ward's TED Talk

At various times, life on earth has come close to being erased. Paleontologist Peter Ward explains what we can learn from previous mass extinctions

About Peter Ward

Paleontologist and astrobiologist Peter Ward studies events such as the Cretaceous-Tertiary extinction event which made dinosaurs go extinct. He is a Professor at University of Washington where he does research on mass extinctions and habitability, conservation biology of coral reefs, as well as paleontology and astrobiology. Ward is the author of Rare Earth and The Medea Hypothesis.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Science & Environment
NPR/TED Staff