Solar's Future Is So Bright… But Clouds Are In The Forecast

Last week, President Donald Trump announced that the United States will be pulling out of the Paris climate accord. The move comes as a blow to alternative energy advocates who see green power as the most sustainable and environmentally responsible way forward.

But by many accounts, solar power is already growing. Fast. According to one report, solar jobs have grown about 17 times faster than America’s overall economy.

Given this, does it even matter that the president has decided to withdraw from the Paris agreement? Is solar power here to stay, no matter what steps the president might take?

GUESTS

Robert Bryce, Senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute; author of “Power Hungry: The Myths of ‘Green’ Energy and the Real Fuels of the Future”

Allison Clements, Founder, goodgrid; former senior attorney in the Natural Resources Defense Council’s Energy & Transportation Group

Dan Reicher, Executive director of the Steyer-Taylor Center for Energy Policy and Finance at Stanford University; former assistant secretary of Energy for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy under President Clinton

Dan Conant, Founder, Solar Holler

