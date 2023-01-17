© 2023 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local economy-watchers share their 2023 outlook for Charlotte and beyond

By Erin Keever
Published January 17, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST
The economy is something of a mixed bag at the moment. After a year of skyrocketing inflation, prices appear to be declining but not the price of money. Interest rates continue to rise, making credit more expensive.

Coming out of the pandemic, many workers demanded and received higher wages which helped offset some of the inflation and employment levels today are higher than they were pre-pandemic. We’re almost at full employment, but now layoffs have begun in some industries with worries that more will follow.

We are joined by several experts on the economy to tell us where we are and where they think we’re headed.

Guests

Laura Ullrich, senior regional economist, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond Charlotte Branch

Eric Freedman, chief investment officer, U.S. Bank Asset Management Group

Mark Vitner, chief economist, Piedmont Crescent Capital

Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
