Mayor Vi Lyles and City Manager Marcus Jones breakdown newly proposed Charlotte city budget

On the next edition of "Mike and the Mayor" on Charlotte Talks ...

Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones laid out his recommended budget for the next fiscal year during Monday’s City Council meeting.

Jones proposed a $4.2 billion budget for fiscal year 2025.

The budget emphasizes housing and transportation, and includes plans for $100 million in affordable housing and $238.3 million in transportation in referenda on the ballot this fall.

As costs for building materials and basic items rise with inflation, and as City Council works to expand services and raise wages, Jones says a tax hike is needed to cover all the costs.

We go through the proposed city budget with Jones and Mayor Lyles.

GUESTS:

Vi Lyles, mayor of Charlotte

Marcus Jones, Charlotte city manager

