Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

An update on the proposed I-77 expansion project

By Gabe Altieri
Published May 6, 2024 at 12:08 PM EDT
I-77 south
Google Street View
Bridges and uneven topography make adding lanes to I-77 between uptown and South Carolina an expensive project. The N.C. Department of Transportation now says it will likely cost more than $3 billion for 12 miles, which would be the state’s highest per-mile road project ever.

The project to expand I-77 from uptown Charlotte to the South Carolina border could be getting more expensive than originally thought.

For years, the North Carolina Department of Transportation has planned to add two toll lanes on each side of the highway. That means expanding the total number of lanes from six to 10.

As WFAE reported, the topography of the area is challenging. Plus, several overpasses will have to be torn down and rebuilt. As of 2020, the cost of the project was supposed to be around $1.1 billion. Now, that could jump to more than $4 billion.

This means the state could move to bring in a private developer to help build and manage the project.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we look at the odds of that, why the project is so challenging, what role state and local officials play, and what role the rail versus roads debate plays in this project.

GUESTS:

Brett Canipe, the NCDOT division engineer for the Charlotte area
Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter
Vickie Sawyer, North Carolina Sstate senator and chair of the Senate transportation committee

Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
