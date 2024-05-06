An update on the proposed I-77 expansion project

The project to expand I-77 from uptown Charlotte to the South Carolina border could be getting more expensive than originally thought.

For years, the North Carolina Department of Transportation has planned to add two toll lanes on each side of the highway. That means expanding the total number of lanes from six to 10.

As WFAE reported, the topography of the area is challenging. Plus, several overpasses will have to be torn down and rebuilt. As of 2020, the cost of the project was supposed to be around $1.1 billion. Now, that could jump to more than $4 billion.

This means the state could move to bring in a private developer to help build and manage the project.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we look at the odds of that, why the project is so challenging, what role state and local officials play, and what role the rail versus roads debate plays in this project.

GUESTS:

Brett Canipe, the NCDOT division engineer for the Charlotte area

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter

Vickie Sawyer, North Carolina Sstate senator and chair of the Senate transportation committee