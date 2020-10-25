© 2020 WFAE
Weekend Edition Sunday
Weekend Edition Sunday on WFAE
8:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Weekend Edition Sunday features interviews with newsmakers, artists, scientists, politicians, musicians, writers, theologians and historians. The program has covered news events from Nelson Mandela's 1990 release from a South African prison to the capture of Saddam Hussein.

