Weekend Edition Sunday on WFAE
8:00 to 10:00 a.m.
Weekend Edition Sunday features interviews with newsmakers, artists, scientists, politicians, musicians, writers, theologians and historians. The program has covered news events from Nelson Mandela's 1990 release from a South African prison to the capture of Saddam Hussein.
-
NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro asks CNN's chief media correspondent Brian Stelter how Donald Trump's presidency has affected the media and what another four years could bring.
-
In The Undoing,Nicole Kidman plays a wealthy mother with a cad of a husband struggling to deal with fallout from his bad choices.
-
COVID-19 symptoms like strokes and kidney damage are unusual for a respiratory disease. Researchers are looking into how the coronavirus damages blood vessels and what that means for treatment.
-
President Trump campaigned on a promise to re-draw America's trade ties with the rest of the world. It hasn't always worked out as he hoped.
-
A pastor from California is touring the country to urge evangelical congregations to defy state and local COVID-19 public health rules. He hopes to force a case before the U.S. Supreme Court.
-
Matthew Trill plays the puzzle with puzzlemaster Will Shortz and NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro.
-
Newport, Ky., is putting up murals to honor the city's 225th anniversary. One depicts city founder Gen. James Taylor, who was a slave owner. Residents are wrestling with what to do about the artwork.
-
Texans Monty Awbrey and Sr. Norma Pimentel, MJ, talk about how the pandemic has affected the issues of immigration and security in the Rio Grande Valley along the U.S.-Mexico border.
-
It's nine days until Election Day, and a historic number of Americans have already voted. More will do so in the coming days.
-
NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro asks Nathan Onibudo student representative to the Fairfax County, Va., school board, about the school year and the pandemic.