© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
South Carolina

South Carolina considers replacing Confederate Memorial Day

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published February 23, 2022 at 3:09 PM EST

A bill giving state employees a floating holiday to replace Confederate Memorial Day is heading to the South Carolina Senate floor.

The bill started as a proposal to add the Juneteenth celebration on June 19 as a new state holiday. But instead of adding a 14th holiday, the members of the Senate Family and Veterans Services Committee voted Wednesday to create a holiday state employees could take any time they want.

To not spend any additional money, the bill would remove Confederate Memorial Day on May 10 from the holiday list. If employees want that day off, or Juneteenth, they would have to use the floating holiday.

“This kind of spreads out the holidays so everybody wouldn't be missing from the DMV on the same day,” said committee chairwoman Katrina Shealy, a Republican from Lexington.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers told enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, they were free. It was two months after the Confederacy surrendered and more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

The federal government made it an official holiday last year.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

South Carolina
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press