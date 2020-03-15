WFAE Wants To Hear From You: How Has The Coronavirus Outbreak Affected You?

How has your life changed since the outbreak of the coronavirus? Are you interacting with your neighbors differently as social distancing is encouraged? Are you working from home for the first time? Share your stories, big and small, by leaving us a voice mail at 704-916-9114.

However you’re dealing with the effects of the coronavirus, WFAE wants to hear from you.

Are you having to delay major life events like a wedding? Is a love one’s funeral postponed? Are you having trouble visiting loved ones in the hospital or retirement homes?

Are you a parent trying to figure out working from home and having kids out from school? Are you interacting with your neighbors differently as social distancing is encouraged?

Are you working from home for the first time? Or…are you even in a position to do so?

As supplies have run low at grocery stores, what have you done to feel prepared?

No story is too small. Leave a voice mail with your personal story at 704-916-9114. Be sure to give your name and a way for us to contact you for any follow-ups. Your comments may be used in future WFAE coverage.