NCHSAA Suspends All High School Sports Until April 6

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced Thursday that it is suspending all interscholastic athletics -- including this weekend's state basketball championships -- because of coronavirus fears.

The announcement comes after NCHSAA initially announced earlier Thursday that the men's and women's state basketball championships would be played without fans.

North Mecklenburg had been scheduled to face Lumberton in the 4A men's basketball championship Saturday.

But the Board of Directors announced in the afternoon that all interscholastic athletics would cease at 11:59 p.m. Friday. They are scheduled to resume Monday, April 6.

The sports ban includes all workouts, skill development, practices and contests.

"As much as we would like this opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches and their communities, we know that ulitimately any decision we make must err on the side of caution," commissioner Que Tucker said in a statement.

A wide variety of schools and sports leagues have announced cancellations in the last two days, sparked by the NCAA tournament announcing it would play without fans Wednesday and the NBA suspending its season after one of its players tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Duke University has also suspended all spring sports until further notice, as has Conference USA, the conference that governs UNC Charlotte sports. The remainder of the ACC basketball tournament in Greensboro was canceled Thursday. The NHL, MLB and MLS all joined the NBA in announcing it will suspend competition.