Charlotte Native Picked 4th Overall In NBA Draft

Charlotte native Patrick Williams was picked 4th overall in the NBA Draft on Wednesday night by the Chicago Bulls.

Williams attended West Charlotte High School and then spent one season at Florida State. His parents, Janie and Eddie Williams, both played basketball at Johnson C. Smith University, and his mother owns a flower shop in Charlotte.

"People have been hitting my family up saying how proud they are of me, and how I have the city on my back," Williams told WCNC. "I'm ready to represent Charlotte and the Bulls well."

With the third overall pick, the Charlotte Hornets selected LaMelo Ball of Chino Hills, California. Ball spent last season playing for the Illawara Hawks of Australia’s National Basketball League last season, becoming the league’s Rookie of the Year.

Bell's father, LaVar, is notoriously vocal about his basketball-playing sons, and Charlotte City Council member Larken Egleston relayed a message to the Bell family via Twitter on Wednesday evening.

In the second round, the Hornets selected Duke University center Vernon Carey Jr.

Also Wednesday night, the Dallas Mavericks agreed to sign University of Houston guard and Gastonia native Nate Hinton.