© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports
__article_page_360x184.png
Time Out For Sports
Need a one-stop shop to catch up on the top sports stories big and small? Time Out For Sports airs Mondays on WFAE's "All Things Considered" and has what you need to know about everything from Charlotte-area high school football highlights to the latest updates on the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina Panthers Shine In Preseason Finale Over Pittsburgh Steelers; Kicker Situation Still Not Stable

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published August 30, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT
E9-WAp1WQAgZ4Mw.jfif
Carolina Panthers Twitter Account
Carolina Panthers Players Brian Burns (53) and Jeremy Chinn (21) dap each other up after a successful defensive play.

The Carolina Panthers had their dress rehearsal on Friday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sam Darnold put an exclamation point on the preseason going 19 of 25 for 162 passing yards and two touchdowns in a 34 -9 victory. In this week’s "Time Out For Sports," the Charlotte Observer’s Langston Wertz Jr. breaks down everything that went right for the Carolina Panthers in the first preseason game.

One thing to take note of -- the score, the Panthers scored 34 points on Friday, which was 13 more than they scored in the first two preseason games combined. Starting quarterback Sam Darnold’s performance was the catalyst for their performance however Wertz says that the offense looking good is a change for the better.

“Gwen, it was nice to see the Panthers score,” Wertz said. “They hadn’t scored a lot in preseason.”

Last week, Gwen and Langston wondered if kicker Joey Slye would hold onto his job throughout the preseason. Unfortunately for Slye, he did not as he was released Saturday to make room for kicker Ryan Santoso. Santoso’s debut was a 52-yard field goal right off the uprights.

Here are some other things to check out in this week’s edition of Time Out For Sports:

  • NC Central had the primetime slot of the first weekend of college football. Langston and Gwen break down the 23-14 win for the Eagles in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge.

Listen to the audio for the full conversation

Sports
Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Gwendolyn Glenn