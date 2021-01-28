-
Football, football, football. Did we mention football? It was in the news a lot this past week. Among other things, the Panthers' new general manager went public and former Carolina tight end Greg Olsen announced his retirement. Plus, the Super Bowl teams have been decided. There was sad news in the sports world, too, when we learned baseball icon Hank Aaron died.
There's a lot going on in Washington, but that doesn't mean sports news has stopped churning. For starters, high school sports at CMS is in doubt for the rest of the school year. The Carolina Panthers have a new general manager, a traditional ACC power is struggling in college basketball and the CIAA is coming up with a new way to hold a tournament.
It was a big week for sports: Charlotte Hornets rookie guard LaMelo Ball set an NBA record, COVID 19 is leading to scheduling problems for college basketball games, and a well-known Carolina Panthers player may not be back next season.
Time Out For Sports: Lady Gamecocks Upset, Panthers Close Down Practice Facility And Changes To Indoor High School SportsA player with the Charlotte Hornets tests positive for COVID-19, the virus has also hit the Charlotte 49ers hard; jump balls are out for North Carolina high school basketball and the No. 1 Lady Gamecocks lost to NC State.
Time Out For Sports: Panthers Almost Knock Off Chiefs; NBA Restart Date Is Official; Tee Time For MastersThe Carolina Panthers almost beat Super Bowl champs the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The NBA, meanwhile, announced the start date for the new season. And it is tee time for the Masters in Augusta with Charlotte's Webb Simpson.
It's clutch time for the Carolina Hurricanes as they battle it out against the Boston Bruins and Toronto. Training camp is underway for the Carolina…
There will be no high school football this fall in North Carolina. The state High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday afternoon that football…
The Carolina Hurricanes are battling it out in Toronto. The NBA is back with one North Carolina native making a big splash and another one, so-so. Plus…
The Carolina Hurricanes are heading to Toronto. Former Charlotte Christian baseball star Daniel Bard is attempting a comeback in the major leagues, and…
Charlotte's Major League Soccer team has a name. The NFL says no to preseason games. Private schools in North Carolina are moving ahead with sports while…