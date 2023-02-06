© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports
__article_page_360x184.png
Time Out For Sports
Need a one-stop shop to catch up on the top sports stories big and small? Time Out For Sports airs Mondays on WFAE's "All Things Considered" and has what you need to know about everything from Charlotte-area high school football highlights to the latest updates on the Carolina Panthers.

Duke beats UNC and a second NC State student sues alleging sexual abuse

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published February 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST
mbb_duke_unc_20220204_0101.jpg
Duke University

Even without Coach K or Roy Williams, the Duke–UNC rivalry was still as formidable as ever on Saturday — and that includes the Duke student section’s annual tradition of handing out “cheer cards” that include personal insults about North Carolina players. In this week’s Time Out For Sports segment, Charlotte Observer sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr. says that things got too extreme this year.

“They had notes that included the email address and phone numbers of some of the Tar Heel players, and they talked about trying to make Leaky Black "question his life" after the game,” Wertz Jr. said. “It went a little bit far this time.”

You can listen to the full conversation above. Here’s a quick look at the other topics Glenn and Wertz Jr. covered this week.

  • Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is suing the team for $5 million in severance pay. 
  • Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers are preparing to interview Steve Wilks for the defensive coordinator position. 
  • Panthers owner David Tepper has hired defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. 
  • Former UNC Charlotte star wide receiver Grant Dubose made an appearance at the NFL’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama last week. 
  • Lamelo Ball earned his first game ejection against the Chicago Bulls last Thursday. 
  • A second former NC State student athlete has filed a lawsuit against the school, claiming he suffered sexual abuse under the guise of medical treatment from the school’s director of sports medicine Robert Murphy.

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

From local government and regional climate change to student progress and racial equity, WFAE’s newsroom covers the stories that matter to you. Our nonprofit, independent journalism is essential to improving our communities. Your support today will ensure this journalism endures tomorrow. Thank you for making a contribution of any amount.


Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Sports
Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Gwendolyn Glenn