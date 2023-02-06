Duke beats UNC and a second NC State student sues alleging sexual abuse

Even without Coach K or Roy Williams, the Duke–UNC rivalry was still as formidable as ever on Saturday — and that includes the Duke student section’s annual tradition of handing out “cheer cards” that include personal insults about North Carolina players. In this week’s Time Out For Sports segment, Charlotte Observer sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr. says that things got too extreme this year.

“They had notes that included the email address and phone numbers of some of the Tar Heel players, and they talked about trying to make Leaky Black "question his life" after the game,” Wertz Jr. said. “It went a little bit far this time.”

You can listen to the full conversation above. Here’s a quick look at the other topics Glenn and Wertz Jr. covered this week.



Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is suing the team for $5 million in severance pay.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers are preparing to interview Steve Wilks for the defensive coordinator position.

Panthers owner David Tepper has hired defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Former UNC Charlotte star wide receiver Grant Dubose made an appearance at the NFL’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama last week.

Lamelo Ball earned his first game ejection against the Chicago Bulls last Thursday.

A second former NC State student athlete has filed a lawsuit against the school, claiming he suffered sexual abuse under the guise of medical treatment from the school’s director of sports medicine Robert Murphy.