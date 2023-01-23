Charlotte FC in mourning, Panthers violate NFL rule and Hornets spiral as injuries mount

In this week’s Time Out for Sports segment, Charlotte Observer sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr. says that if there are factors other than injuries that are holding the Charlotte Hornets back, it’s hard to tell.

“I mean, if they were out there 100% healthy and losing, then we could point to some of the other things, but they just always are injured,” said Wertz Jr. “There's always three or four guys sitting around on the bench for the Hornets — and key guys.”

But, he says, the Hornets’ sorry 13-34 record this season shouldn’t necessarily reflect poorly on head coach Steve Clifford.

“I will say he's kept the guys playing… They beat Atlanta without Lamelo last week. They came back from 19 points down. So I can't say the guys are giving up and just kind of coasting,” said Wertz Jr. “I don't think you can judge Cliff for the season because I think he deserves a shot to come back because they just had such an unusual run of injuries.”



