Time Out For Sports

-
It's clutch time for the Carolina Hurricanes as they battle it out against the Boston Bruins and Toronto. Training camp is underway for the Carolina…
-
There will be no high school football this fall in North Carolina. The state High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday afternoon that football…
-
The Carolina Hurricanes are battling it out in Toronto. The NBA is back with one North Carolina native making a big splash and another one, so-so. Plus…
-
The Carolina Hurricanes are heading to Toronto. Former Charlotte Christian baseball star Daniel Bard is attempting a comeback in the major leagues, and…
-
Charlotte's Major League Soccer team has a name. The NFL says no to preseason games. Private schools in North Carolina are moving ahead with sports while…
-
It's time now for sports. President Trump is calling on NASCAR's only full-time top-level African American driver to apologize. Former Carolina Panthers…
-
There's no shortage of big sports news this week.Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has a one-year signed deal. NASCAR’s only full-time,…
-
There's still a lot of uncertainty in professional sports and sports at all levels due to the coronavirus. Numerous players and staff have tested positive…
-
A lot of sports news over the past week coincides with the demonstrations being held nationwide against police brutality and racism. NASCAR banned the…
-
There has been a lot going on the past few days. The Carolina Panthers and Charlotte Knights have severed a longtime relationship with CPI Security over…