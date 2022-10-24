Charlotte 49ers fire Will Healy, Panthers get a win after trading Christian McCaffrey

The Carolina Panthers lost one of the league's best running backs when they traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers last week.

The Panthers' General Manager was quick to say in a news conference Friday that the team did not plan on tanking and that they expected to win.

And that's exactly what they did Sunday, pulling off a surprising upset against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a game that ended 21-3.

Great day to have a great day @TommyTremble! pic.twitter.com/UvwaqApy6J — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 23, 2022

"Who saw that coming?" Charlotte Observer sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr. said. "Carolina's only one game out of first place in NFC South. And I'm sure a lot of Panthers fans who are dreaming about Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young in the draft don't know how to feel with them winning like that. Carolina held Tampa Bay to 46 rushing yards. Tampa only converted two of 12 third-down attempts. The Panthers made Tom Brady look ordinary for Sunday, and they ran for 173 yards."

