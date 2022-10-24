© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports
__article_page_360x184.png
Time Out For Sports
Need a one-stop shop to catch up on the top sports stories big and small? Time Out For Sports airs Mondays on WFAE's "All Things Considered" and has what you need to know about everything from Charlotte-area high school football highlights to the latest updates on the Carolina Panthers.

Charlotte 49ers fire Will Healy, Panthers get a win after trading Christian McCaffrey

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published October 24, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT
qkgbqkl9sgkya8xomjeq.jpg
Chanelle Smith-Walker
/
Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker

The Carolina Panthers lost one of the league's best running backs when they traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers last week.

The Panthers' General Manager was quick to say in a news conference Friday that the team did not plan on tanking and that they expected to win.

And that's exactly what they did Sunday, pulling off a surprising upset against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a game that ended 21-3.

"Who saw that coming?" Charlotte Observer sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr. said. "Carolina's only one game out of first place in NFC South. And I'm sure a lot of Panthers fans who are dreaming about Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young in the draft don't know how to feel with them winning like that. Carolina held Tampa Bay to 46 rushing yards. Tampa only converted two of 12 third-down attempts. The Panthers made Tom Brady look ordinary for Sunday, and they ran for 173 yards."

You can listen to the full Time Out for Sports conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Wertz Jr. covered this week.

  • What's next for the UNC Charlotte 49ers fired after firing head coach Will Healy last week.
  • The Charlotte Hornets trounce the Atlanta Hawks 126-109 on Sunday, even without Lamelo Ball or Terry Rozier.
  • What's going on with James Bouknight's DWI and reckless driving charges.
  • Miles Bridges' future is in doubt as he faces three violent felony charges.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags
Sports Time Out For Sports
Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Gwendolyn Glenn