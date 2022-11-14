Baker Mayfield to start next game; Tepper's real estate company settles Rock Hill suit
In this week’s Time Out for Sports segment, Charlotte Observer sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr. says to not get too excited about the Panthers’ playoff chances, even though they are only two games behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South.
“They’re 3-7 and tied for last place…And they almost have to win the division to make the playoffs. You never say never, but it's going to be a very tough road to get there,” Wertz said.
The Panther plays the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday with Baker Mayfield at quarterback since PJ Walker is injured with a high ankle sprain. Wertz says the Panthers will have to rely on a strong running game given Mayfield’s performance this year and his history against the Ravens when he was with the Cleveland Browns.
You can listen to the full conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Wertz Jr. covered this week.
- The Charlotte Hornets continue their losing streak, even with star point guard Lamelo Ball back in action. The rest of the team has to get healthy — Cody Martin, Dennis Smith Jr. and Gordon Hayward are all struggling with injuries.
- David Tepper’s GT Real Estate Holdings has settled with the city of Rock Hill for $20 million after Tepper pulled the plug on the planned Panthers headquarters and practice facility.
- We remember Devin Chandler, a Hough High School graduate who was one of the three University of Virginia students killed in a shooting Sunday night.