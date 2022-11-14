Baker Mayfield to start next game; Tepper's real estate company settles Rock Hill suit

In this week’s Time Out for Sports segment, Charlotte Observer sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr. says to not get too excited about the Panthers’ playoff chances, even though they are only two games behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South.

“They’re 3-7 and tied for last place…And they almost have to win the division to make the playoffs. You never say never, but it's going to be a very tough road to get there,” Wertz said.

The Panther plays the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday with Baker Mayfield at quarterback since PJ Walker is injured with a high ankle sprain. Wertz says the Panthers will have to rely on a strong running game given Mayfield’s performance this year and his history against the Ravens when he was with the Cleveland Browns.

You can listen to the full conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Wertz Jr. covered this week.

