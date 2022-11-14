© 2022 WFAE
Baker Mayfield to start next game; Tepper's real estate company settles Rock Hill suit

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published November 14, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST
In this week’s Time Out for Sports segment, Charlotte Observer sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr. says to not get too excited about the Panthers’ playoff chances, even though they are only two games behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South.

“They’re 3-7 and tied for last place…And they almost have to win the division to make the playoffs. You never say never, but it's going to be a very tough road to get there,” Wertz said.

The Panther plays the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday with Baker Mayfield at quarterback since PJ Walker is injured with a high ankle sprain. Wertz says the Panthers will have to rely on a strong running game given Mayfield’s performance this year and his history against the Ravens when he was with the Cleveland Browns.

You can listen to the full conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Wertz Jr. covered this week.

  • The Charlotte Hornets continue their losing streak, even with star point guard Lamelo Ball back in action. The rest of the team has to get healthy — Cody Martin, Dennis Smith Jr. and Gordon Hayward are all struggling with injuries. 
  • David Tepper’s GT Real Estate Holdings has settled with the city of Rock Hill for $20 million after Tepper pulled the plug on the planned Panthers headquarters and practice facility.
  • We remember Devin Chandler, a Hough High School graduate who was one of the three University of Virginia students killed in a shooting Sunday night. 

Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
