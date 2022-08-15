Panthers win their first preseason game, Wake Forest's QB is out indefinitely and Bubba Wallace is staying with 23XI

Football is back! Carolina Panthers quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold both had their moments in Saturday’s preseason game against the Washington Commanders, Wake Forest’s quarterback is out indefinitely with an injury. With WFAE's Gwendolyn Glenn to talk sports is Langston Wertz Jr., a sportswriter with the Charlotte Observer.

Baker Mayfield started but Sam Darnold threw the Panthers' only touchdown pass of the game. The Carolina Panthers came out on top against the Washington Commanders on Saturday, with a final score of 23-21. Neither of the two contenders for starting quarterback delivered a decisive performance, said Wertz Jr.

"Baker Mayfield played about twice as many snaps as Sam Darnold, but PJ Walker got more passing yards than anybody and more snaps than Matt Corrall. Mayfield did bobble a snap, which cost some points, ended up with a field goal, but he showed off his arm strength on a field goal-scoring drive," he said. "Darnold had a pretty touchdown pass to Rashard Higgins. Corrall struggled — he's one for nine for 11 yards, but he did lead the Panthers on the game winning drive, although as you probably know, it was aided by a couple of penalties."

