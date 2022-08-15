© 2022 WFAE
Sports
Time Out For Sports
Need a one-stop shop to catch up on the top sports stories big and small? Time Out For Sports airs Mondays on WFAE's "All Things Considered" and has what you need to know about everything from Charlotte-area high school football highlights to the latest updates on the Carolina Panthers.

Panthers win their first preseason game, Wake Forest's QB is out indefinitely and Bubba Wallace is staying with 23XI

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published August 15, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT
Football is back! Carolina Panthers quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold both had their moments in Saturday’s preseason game against the Washington Commanders, Wake Forest’s quarterback is out indefinitely with an injury. With WFAE's Gwendolyn Glenn to talk sports is Langston Wertz Jr., a sportswriter with the Charlotte Observer.

Baker Mayfield started but Sam Darnold threw the Panthers' only touchdown pass of the game. The Carolina Panthers came out on top against the Washington Commanders on Saturday, with a final score of 23-21. Neither of the two contenders for starting quarterback delivered a decisive performance, said Wertz Jr.

"Baker Mayfield played about twice as many snaps as Sam Darnold, but PJ Walker got more passing yards than anybody and more snaps than Matt Corrall. Mayfield did bobble a snap, which cost some points, ended up with a field goal, but he showed off his arm strength on a field goal-scoring drive," he said. "Darnold had a pretty touchdown pass to Rashard Higgins. Corrall struggled — he's one for nine for 11 yards, but he did lead the Panthers on the game winning drive, although as you probably know, it was aided by a couple of penalties."

You can listen to the full Time Out for Sports conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Wertz Jr. covered this week.

  • Union County native and UNC star Sam Howell's performance playing for the Washington Commanders.
  • Wake Forest football head coach Dave Clawson says quarterback Charlotte native Sam Hartman is out indefinitely with a publicly unknown injury.
  • More HBCU athletics coverage at McClatchy papers like the Charlotte Observer and the Raleigh News & Observer.
  • Bubba Wallace signs a contract to keep driving for Michael Jordan’s and Denny Hamlin’s 23XI NASCAR team.
  • High school football is back this week.

Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
