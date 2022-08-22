© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports
__article_page_360x184.png
Time Out For Sports
Need a one-stop shop to catch up on the top sports stories big and small? Time Out For Sports airs Mondays on WFAE's "All Things Considered" and has what you need to know about everything from Charlotte-area high school football highlights to the latest updates on the Carolina Panthers.

Baker Mayfield is named starting QB, Matt Corral is out with a foot injury and Queens University enters its first season as a Division I school

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published August 22, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT
m3stsoxyt4ohwpa4yhrm.jpg

After weeks of speculation, it's official. Baker Mayfield is the new starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. Head coach Matt Rhule made the announcement today. In the statement, he said that Baker had made a lot of improvement in the short time he's been with the team and is strong in three key areas: mastery of offense, situational circumstances and moving the ball. Rhule says Sam Darnold has worked hard in training camp and will be ready to go if needed. With WFAE's Gwendolyn Glenn to talk sports is Langston Wertz Jr., a sportswriter with the Charlotte Observer.

The Panthers lost 20-10 against the Patriots in Friday's preseason away game. But in addition to a starting quarterback being named, Matt Corral's foot injury is also making news. Rhule says that the rookie quarterback tore his Lisfranc ligament and called it a "significant injury."

"Cam Newton had the same injury in 2019. It's a tear to the joint that connects the long bones that lead up to the toes with the bones in the foot's arch. Newton's was considered less severe than Corral's and Newton only played two games in 2019 before he had to shut it down and eventually had surgery," said Wertz Jr. "The Panthers plan to keep three quarterbacks after having four at camp so I guess this means P.J. Walker is going to stay around as number three. Tough blow for Corral, the Panthers were potentially looking to him as a quarterback of the future and now they're going to have to wait a little while to see what he has."

You can listen to the full Time Out for Sports conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Wertz Jr. covered this week.

  • How first-round pick Ickey Ekwonu looked as starting left tackle
  • How Charlotte FC's loss to Orlando City on Sunday affects their playoff chances. Plus, the team's planned news headquarters at McAlpine Park.
  • UNC-Chapel Hill's women's basketball coach Courtney Banghart found herself in hot water after calling N.C. State fans "classless" on a podcast.
  • Queens University enters its first season as a Division I school. And do we think a football team is in its future?

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Select Your Email Format

Tags

Sports Time Out For SportsSports
Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Gwendolyn Glenn