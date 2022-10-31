© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports
__article_page_360x184.png
Time Out For Sports
Need a one-stop shop to catch up on the top sports stories big and small? Time Out For Sports airs Mondays on WFAE's "All Things Considered" and has what you need to know about everything from Charlotte-area high school football highlights to the latest updates on the Carolina Panthers.

Panthers fall to Falcons in overtime; Hornets win, lose; violence at high school athletic events

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published October 31, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT
ivho4bgydey69bttzbfd.jpg
Chanelle Smith-Walker
/
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore

With PJ Walker as the starting quarterback once again on Sunday against the Falcons in Atlanta, it looked like the Panthers were going to pull off a big win deep in the fourth quarter when they were down by six points. And then DJ Moore celebrated by taking off his helmet and the end zone and kicker Eddy Pineiro missed a game-winning extra point and a field goal.

"I'll give [Pineiro] a pass on the 48-yard extra point," Charlotte Observer sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr. said. "They shouldn't have been in that situation. They should have walked off the field with a win. Then he misses a 32-yard field goal that would have won a game. That is basically an extra point and that's the chip shot you just can't miss. And that's the kind of thing that makes teams lose confidence in you. And that's the kind of thing that can sometimes make you start looking for a job."

The good news for the Panthers is that PJ Walker's fourth quarter pass traveled 67 yards in the air — the longest pass in the NFL in over a decade. Not bad for a fourth string quarterback, huh?

You can listen to the full Time Out for Sports conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Wertz Jr. covered this week.

  • The Charlotte Hornets beat defending champions Golden State Warriors less than 25 hours after getting trounced by the Orlando Magic.
  • Fights at high school athletic events prompt Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to tighten crowd rules.
  • A North Carolina High School Athletic Association study reveals that many of the state's referees have contemplated quitting due to verbal abuse from coaches, parents and fans.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags
Sports Time Out For Sports
Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Gwendolyn Glenn