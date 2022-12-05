Panthers release Baker Mayfield, former coach Matt Rhule has a new gig and Clemson’s new QB

After playing in just seven games, the Carolina Panthers cut quarterback Baker Mayfield following the team’s announcement that Sam Darnold will start against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday with PJ Walker as a backup. In this week’s Time Out for Sports segment, Charlotte Observer sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr. says he doesn’t see Mayfield as a starting-caliber quarterback in the NFL anymore, but that the San Francisco 49ers might be able to use him.

“Jimmy Garoppolo got hurt and is out for the season, apparently,” said Wertz Jr. “And so the 49ers would play the guy Brock Purdy, who was the last pick in the NFL draft with the guy they called ‘Mr. Irrelevant.’ So, yeah, he could definitely be a target for the 49ers as the short term solution while they wait for Trey Lance to get healthy next season.”

You can listen to the full Time Out for Sports conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Wertz Jr. covered this week.

