In Panthers’ hiring of Reich, another Black coach loses out

In this week’s Time Out For Sports segment, Charlotte Observer sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr. says that while he thinks Frank Reich isn’t a bad choice for the Panthers, it’s a loss for the fans who were hoping to see Steve Wilks promoted — and for the NFL’s diversity initiatives.

“There’s only two Black head coaches in the league right now and the league has about 70% Black players,” said Wertz Jr. “You know, Wilks’ attorney talked about how they were shocked and disturbed by the decision and that the NFL has a legitimate race problem. You know, you look at the hiring of NFL coaches and it's hard to disagree. Black coaches have a hard time landing jobs.”

We are shocked and disturbed that after the incredible job Coach Wilks did as the interim coach, including bringing the team back into Playoff contention and garnering the support of the players and fans, that he was passed over for the Head Coach position by David Tepper(1/2) https://t.co/sC865mOZAN — WigdorLaw (@WigdorLaw) January 26, 2023

Glenn and Wertz Jr. also discussed former Panther Christian McCaffrey’s performance in the NFC championship and Charlotte’s memorial for former Hornets coach Paul Silas.

