© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports
__article_page_360x184.png
Time Out For Sports
Need a one-stop shop to catch up on the top sports stories big and small? Time Out For Sports airs Mondays on WFAE's "All Things Considered" and has what you need to know about everything from Charlotte-area high school football highlights to the latest updates on the Carolina Panthers.

In Panthers’ hiring of Reich, another Black coach loses out

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published January 30, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST
rmagmdkpko8wo9ccs8ho.jpg
Carolina Panthers
Steve Wilks.

In this week’s Time Out For Sports segment, Charlotte Observer sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr. says that while he thinks Frank Reich isn’t a bad choice for the Panthers, it’s a loss for the fans who were hoping to see Steve Wilks promoted — and for the NFL’s diversity initiatives.

“There’s only two Black head coaches in the league right now and the league has about 70% Black players,” said Wertz Jr. “You know, Wilks’ attorney talked about how they were shocked and disturbed by the decision and that the NFL has a legitimate race problem. You know, you look at the hiring of NFL coaches and it's hard to disagree. Black coaches have a hard time landing jobs.”

Glenn and Wertz Jr. also discussed former Panther Christian McCaffrey’s performance in the NFC championship and Charlotte’s memorial for former Hornets coach Paul Silas.

You can listen to the full Time Out for Sports conversation above.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Sports
Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Gwendolyn Glenn