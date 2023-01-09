What’s next for the Panthers and interim coach Steve Wilks?

In this week’s Time Out for Sports segment, Charlotte Observer sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr. says that after the Carolina Panthers’ narrow win over the New Orleans Saints, he thinks interim head coach Steve Wilks has earned the right to drop the “interim” title next season.

“He took a product that was pretty bad and turned it into 6-6 and they had a chance to win a division title,” Wertz Jr. said. “I don't think anybody thought that when they traded away their best player, Christian McCaffrey, and they were 1-4 a couple of months ago. I think he's done a great job.”

