Need a one-stop shop to catch up on the top sports stories big and small? Time Out For Sports airs Mondays on WFAE's "All Things Considered" and has what you need to know about everything from Charlotte-area high school football highlights to the latest updates on the Carolina Panthers.
What’s next for the Panthers and interim coach Steve Wilks?
In this week’s Time Out for Sports segment, Charlotte Observer sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr. says that after the Carolina Panthers’ narrow win over the New Orleans Saints, he thinks interim head coach Steve Wilks has earned the right to drop the “interim” title next season.
“He took a product that was pretty bad and turned it into 6-6 and they had a chance to win a division title,” Wertz Jr. said. “I don't think anybody thought that when they traded away their best player, Christian McCaffrey, and they were 1-4 a couple of months ago. I think he's done a great job.”
You can listen to the full conversation above. Here’s a quick look at the other topic's Glenn and Wertz Jr. covered this week.
- How the Carolina Panthers are poised for the 2023 NFL draft.
- Former North Carolina star quarterback led the Washington Commanders to a 26-6 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
- Charlotte FC team captain Christian Fuchs is retiring as a player, but staying with the team as an assistant coach.
- Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin captured nationwide attention when he collapsed on the field last week after a routine tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills’ training staff has been widely praised for helping save Hamlin’s life. Will the incident make the NFL take more steps to ensure player safety? And does it add to the concerns many parents have about letting their children play the sport?