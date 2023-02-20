Carolina Panthers coaching roster grows, NC high school basketball playoffs begin this week and more sports highlights

The Carolina Panthers add to their coaching roster as rumors swirl about next season’s quarterback possibilities. Statewide high school basketball playoffs begin Tuesday in North Carolina and Mooresville-based Team Penske almost wins at Daytona. With WFAE's Gwendolyn Glenn to talk sports is Langston Wertz, Jr., a veteran sportswriter for the Charlotte Observer.

The Carolina Panthers continue to add to the coaching staff.

"Thomas Brown was hired as offensive coordinator. He's 36, Gwen. He was with the Rams, he was with Sean McVay, the offensive wizard down there," Wertz Jr. said. "Hopefully, he's going to bring some of that wizardry to a Panthers organization. They could use some infusion on the offensive side.

"And I really like the staff that they're building over there. They hired Josh McCown, a 16-year NFL veteran that played for the Panthers, also coached at Myers Park High school at one point," Wertz Jr. continued. "Jim Caldwell, the former Colts coach, is on the staff. They added Duce Staley as a running back coach, a highly respected guy who coached with Reich in Philadelphia for two seasons and was on the team that beat Tom Brady's New England Patriots. We already talked about Ejiro Evero, the defensive coordinator. It's just an impressive staff. A lot of these guys were up for NFL head coaching jobs. So you might have complained about lack of experience last year, Gwen, but you can't complain now."

Frank Reich has put his all into building this coaching staffhttps://t.co/w2Zfq2dm49 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) February 20, 2023

Daugherty racing owner Brad Daugherty became the first principal Black owner to win NASCAR's Daytona 500. He's one of two Black owners that have Cup charters along with Michael Jordan.

The "musical chairs" situation for the Panthers' quarterback position.

The oldest African American athletic conference in the country, the CIAA basketball tournament kicks off Tuesday. Normally this time of year, Charlotte would be filled with fans in town, spending millions — an estimated $32 million last year alone — but not this year.

And Tuesday, the North Carolina High School basketball playoffs begin. Wertz Jr. tells us the games to watch.