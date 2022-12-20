Panthers still in the playoff race, the future of sports betting in North Carolina and more

In this week’s Time Out for Sports segment, Charlotte Observer sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr. says that North Carolina could join other states, including Virginia, in legalizing online sports betting in the next few years. But right now, state legislators want to keep college sports out.

“Schools like LSU and Colorado are getting seven-figure deals to promote sports betting,” said Wertz Jr. “But you know we had the NC State point-shaving scandal back in the ‘80s and ‘90s. And I think [state legislators] don't want the specter of that here.”

You can listen to the full conversation above. Here’s a quick look at the other topic's Glenn and Wertz Jr. covered this week.