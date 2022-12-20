© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports
__article_page_360x184.png
Time Out For Sports
Need a one-stop shop to catch up on the top sports stories big and small? Time Out For Sports airs Mondays on WFAE's "All Things Considered" and has what you need to know about everything from Charlotte-area high school football highlights to the latest updates on the Carolina Panthers.

Panthers still in the playoff race, the future of sports betting in North Carolina and more

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published December 20, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
A Panthers player being tackled
Panthers.com

In this week’s Time Out for Sports segment, Charlotte Observer sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr. says that North Carolina could join other states, including Virginia, in legalizing online sports betting in the next few years. But right now, state legislators want to keep college sports out.

Schools like LSU and Colorado are getting seven-figure deals to promote sports betting,” said Wertz Jr. “But you know we had the NC State point-shaving scandal back in the ‘80s and ‘90s. And I think [state legislators] don't want the specter of that here.”

You can listen to the full conversation above. Here’s a quick look at the other topic's Glenn and Wertz Jr. covered this week.

  • The Carolina Panthers’ possible — yet unlikely — unlikely path to the playoffs. 
  • NC Central’s 41-34 win over Jackson State.
  • Deion Sanders leaving Jackson State to coach at Colorado.
Sports
Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Gwendolyn Glenn