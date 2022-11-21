Panthers QB woes continue, 49ers land new football coach and the grass vs. turf debate

In this week’s Time Out for Sports segment, Charlotte Observer sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr. says the Carolina Panthers should bench quarterback Baker Mayfield and give Sam Darnold another chance since PJ Walker is still injured. The Panthers only had 205 yards of offense in Sunday’s 13-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

“Baker Mayfield is 1-5 as a starter now. They've never scored more than 25 points with him in any of those six games. I don't think he should start another game for the Panthers ever, unless it's an emergency situation or a blowout,” Wertz Jr. said.

The Panthers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday and head coach Steve Wilks will have to choose between Mayfield or Darnold as the starter, as Walker is out with a high ankle sprain. Wertz says it’s too bad that rookie quarterback Matt Corral is still out with his preseason injury — it would be a good opportunity to give him some meaningful snaps to prove whether or not he’s the Panthers’ quarterback of the future.

