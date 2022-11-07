Panthers suffer ugly loss to Bengals; girls' participation in high school athletics declining
The Carolina Panthers and starting quarterback PJ Walker did not look good against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. In fact, the first half was their worst showing in franchise history, as the team entered halftime 35-0 before Baker Mayfield stepped in to end the game 42-21.
Longtime sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr. with the Charlotte Observer joined WFAE's Gwendolyn Glenn to talk about the team's mistakes.
#NFL Bengals v Panthers— Fierce (@FierceIndepend1) November 6, 2022
Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals, HAS 5 TOUCHDOWNS. pic.twitter.com/lzKLY8MP0Z
"I wondered how that loss last week at Atlanta might affect them," Wertz Jr. said. "You know, having it, losing it, having it, losing it. They just didn't seem too focused this week. They weren't ready to play. Baker came in and played well, two touchdowns and had three scoring drives. They were playing against a soft defense — the game was over at that point — but he did look a lot better than PJ did."
You can listen to the full Time Out for Sports conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Wertz Jr. covered this week.
- Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks fired assistants Evan Cooper and Paul Pasqualoni this morning
- Charlotte Hornets' top scorer last season Miles Bridges pled no contest to a domestic violence felony charge last week. With jail time off the table, is there a chance the Hornets would bring him back?
- Queens University men's basketball coach Grant Leonard was suspended for five games following a DWI charge. The team will have to play their first game in the Division I team without him.
- Wertz Jr. reported last week on the national trend showing high school girls are participating in fewer sports.