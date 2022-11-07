Panthers suffer ugly loss to Bengals; girls' participation in high school athletics declining

The Carolina Panthers and starting quarterback PJ Walker did not look good against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. In fact, the first half was their worst showing in franchise history, as the team entered halftime 35-0 before Baker Mayfield stepped in to end the game 42-21.

Longtime sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr. with the Charlotte Observer joined WFAE's Gwendolyn Glenn to talk about the team's mistakes.

#NFL Bengals v Panthers

Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals, HAS 5 TOUCHDOWNS. pic.twitter.com/lzKLY8MP0Z — Fierce  (@FierceIndepend1) November 6, 2022

"I wondered how that loss last week at Atlanta might affect them," Wertz Jr. said. "You know, having it, losing it, having it, losing it. They just didn't seem too focused this week. They weren't ready to play. Baker came in and played well, two touchdowns and had three scoring drives. They were playing against a soft defense — the game was over at that point — but he did look a lot better than PJ did."

