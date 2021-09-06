© 2021 WFAE
Sports

Panthers' Miller On COVID Reserve List, Will Miss Jets Game

WFAE | By Konata Edwards
Published September 6, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT
John Miller

The Carolina Panthers will be down one starting offensive lineman for Sunday’s home opener against the New York Jets.

Guard John Miller was placed on the reserve COVID-19 list Monday. During a news conference, head coach Matt Rhule said Miller will be out for 10 days. The Panthers said in a statement that they are not allowed to say whether a player tested positive or was in close contact. But under the COVID-19 protocols, unvaccinated players who test positive for COVID-19 are out for at least 10 days.

If players are unvaccinated and in close contact with someone who tested positive, they are only out for five days. Vaccinated players who test positive can return if they are asymptomatic and get two negative test results.

Third-year player Dennis Daley is slated to start at right guard in place of Miller.

Tags

SportsCarolina Panthers
Konata Edwards
