NWSL postpones games — including Courage vs. Spirit — after accusations against Paul Riley

The North Carolina Courage will not be playing its match against the Washington Spirit on Friday night in Cary.

After a week where two of its head coaches were fired, the National Women’s Soccer League has postponed all matches.

Courage coach Paul Riley was fired Thursday following a lengthy investigative report from the Athletic, where multiple former players accused the 58-year-old of sexual coercion and other instances of sexual misconduct. Riley denied the allegations in an email to the Athletic, but has not spoken publicly since his firing. The U.S. Soccer Federation also suspended his coaching license.

Additionally, the Spirit fired coach Richie Burke on Tuesday after an NWSL investigation revealed that he violated the league’s anti-harassment policy. The investigation was sparked by a Washington Post report in August, outlining Burke’s pattern of verbal and emotional abuse of players.

“This week, and much of this season, has been incredibly traumatic for our players and staff, and I take full responsibility for the role I have played," League Commissioner Lisa Baird said in a statement Friday afternoon. "I am so sorry for the pain so many are feeling. Recognizing that trauma, we have decided not to take the field this weekend to give everyone some space to reflect. Business as usual isn’t our concern right now. Our entire league has a great deal of healing to do, and our players deserve so much better.

She added: "We have made this decision in collaboration with our players association and this pause will be the first step as we collectively work to transform the culture of this league, something that is long overdue.”

Baird has been the subject of criticism because it was revealed in the Athletic story that players contacted the commissioner directly earlier this year with their concerns about Riley. Baird responded via email by saying that a 2015 investigation into Riley's behavior had been "investigated to conclusion." The email was shared publicly by national team forward Alex Morgan.

Reporters of The Athletic piece say they spoke with more than a dozen players representing every team Riley has coached since 2010, and 10 other sources within women’s soccer. Sinead Farrelly and Meleana Shim spoke on the record with the Athletic, claiming Riley coerced them into sex and sexual acts when they played for professional teams he coached in Philadelphia, Long Island and Portland.

Former U.S. women’s national team icon Mia Hamm called the report on Riley “horrifying and disturbing” and added that “leadership” failed Farrelly and Shim. Hamm, a former UNC women’s soccer standout, is also the co-owner of the Los Angeles-based Angel City FC expansion club.

The NWSL Players Association on Thursday demanded a “new, independent investigation” into Riley. He had been the coach of the Courage since they moved to Cary from Buffalo, New York, in 2017. The Courage won a pair of NWSL Championships under his watch. The players' association concluded their statement of demands by saying, “The NWSL has failed us. We are taking our power back.”

In addition to the Courage vs. Spirit game — which was scheduled to be shown to a nationwide streaming audience on Paramount+ — the other postponed games include: Racing Louisville FC vs. Gotham FC, Chicago Red Stars vs. Orlando Pride, Kansas City vs. Houston Dash, and Portland Thorns FC vs. OL Reign.

Make-up dates for the games have not been announced.



