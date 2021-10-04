MLB playoffs schedule is set after tiebreaker chaos avoided

Ah, yes, baseball in October. Does it get any better?

Sunday was the final day of the regular season in Major League Baseball. When play began, at 3 p.m. ET, there was the possibility of a several scenarios that might beget a series of tie-breaker games, with four teams vying for two wild card spots in the American League and seeding in the National League still not fully set.

All possible tie-breaker scenarios ended when Boston won against Washington (7-5) and New York beat Tampa Bay (1-0). The Red Sox and Yankees will play the American League wild card game Tuesday night in Boston. The game starts at 8:08 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Jeff Curry / Getty Images The St. Louis Cardinals will travel to Los Angeles to play the Dodgers in the National League wild card game on Wednesday. Pitcher Adam Wainwright will start the game for the Cardinals.

What about the National League wild card game?

San Francisco's win over San Diego (11-4) on Sunday clinched the NL West Division for the Giants, leaving the Los Angeles Dodgers to host St. Louis on Wednesday night for the National League wild card game. Wednesday's game in Los Angeles starts at 8:10 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on TBS.

Tuesday's and Wednesday's game will determine which teams move into the division series for both leagues.

League division series matchups

Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images White Sox player Yoan Moncada (R) celebrates his two-run home run in the 8th inning with pinch runner Billy Hamilton against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. The White Sox will play the Houston Astro in the ALDS.

While we'll have to wait to see who wins the wild card games to take the final spots in the division series, some matchups are already set.

In the American League, the Chicago White Sox will travel to Houston to play the Astros on Thursday and Friday at Minute Maid park for Games 1 and 2.

The other ALDS series will be between the Tampa Bay Rays and the winner of the Red Sox-Yankees wild card game. The first two games will take place in Tampa.

In the National League, Atlanta will travel to Milwaukee for the first two games in their NLDS series on Friday and Saturday.

The Giants will wait in San Francisco to see whether they will host the Cardinals or the Dodgers depending on Wednesday's wild card game.

Times for the division series games have not been announced yet.

League championship series

Four teams will advance from division play to the league championship series. Following division play, the American League Championship Series will begin on Friday, Oct. 15, and the National League Championship Series will begin on Saturday, Oct. 16. These series are best of seven and will determine who is competing for the 2021 World Series title. Game 1 of the World Series is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 26.

All games in the World Series will be broadcast on Fox.

