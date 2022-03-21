© 2022 WFAE
Sports
Time Out For Sports
Need a one-stop shop to catch up on the top sports stories big and small? Time Out For Sports airs Mondays on WFAE's "All Things Considered" and has what you need to know about everything from Charlotte-area high school football highlights to the latest updates on the Carolina Panthers.

Charlotte FC wins its first game; Carolina teams shine in March Madness

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published March 21, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT
Charlotte FC won its first-ever game on March 19 against the New England Revolution at Bank of America Stadium.

Two weeks ago, Charlotte FC made local history playing its first home opener at Bank of America Stadium, breaking a Major League Soccer attendance record in the process. This weekend, the team made local history again — winning its first-ever match, in front of fans in Charlotte.

There were about 30,000 fans in the stands when Charlotte FC beat the New England Revolution 3-1.

“The way they did it — they changed around their lineup,” The Charlotte Observer’s Langston Wertz Jr. told WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn on this week’s Time Out for Sports. “They went with four mid-fielders, and I don’t think New England ever adjusted to that; they were expecting a different formation. And they got an early goal.”

On the basketball court, meanwhile, March Madness is in full swing — and teams from the Carolinas are making waves. The North Carolina Tar Heels upset national champions Baylor 93-86 and Duke bested Michigan State 85-76 — right after Michigan State knocked out Davidson 74-73.

“A funny thing happened to the Tar Heels on Saturday,” Wertz said. “They ran out to a 25-point second-half lead and lost it all in the last 10 minutes and ended up going into overtime. It was the type of game that could have been a program-defining loss for new coach Hubert Davis, but it turned into a program-defining win. He was cool under pressure, and there was a lot of pressure — and you could tell the kids believed in him.”

That’s just the men, though. In the women’s tournament, Charlotte lost to Indiana 85-51, No. 3 NC State was facing Kansas State on Monday, while UNC was gearing up to square off against Arizona.

And No. 1 South Carolina is still going strong after a 49-33 win over Miami.

“South Carolina, you know — you can cue the Darth Vader music,” Wertz said. “I told you months ago they’re going to win the national championship.”

You can listen to the full Time Out for Sports conversation above. Here’s a quick rundown of what else Glenn and Wertz covered this week.

Sports Charlotte FCUNC Chapel HillDuke University
Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
