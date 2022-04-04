© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports
__article_page_360x184.png
Time Out For Sports
Need a one-stop shop to catch up on the top sports stories big and small? Time Out For Sports airs Mondays on WFAE's "All Things Considered" and has what you need to know about everything from Charlotte-area high school football highlights to the latest updates on the Carolina Panthers.

The Carolinas shine in NCAA college basketball finals

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published April 4, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT
sc gamecocks champions twitter.jpg
@GamecockWBB
/
Twitter
The South Carolina Gamecocks tweeted this photo after they won the 2022 women's NCAA college basketball championship title.

The biggest sports news of the day won’t happen until tonight when UNC and Kansas face off for the men’s NCAA college basketball championship title. But it’s been a wild weekend for college basketball fans in the Carolinas. First, UNC beat Duke in a Final Four bout for the ages. Then, South Carolina easily beat UConn for the women’s championship.

It was South Carolina’s second national championship — and the Gamecocks, led by star coach Dawn Staley, were No. 1 all season.

“Dawn is the hot coach, she’s the hot team, she’s got the brightest future, the only thing that may derail her — I think she may end up being a Power 5 coach for the men or an NBA coach in two or three years,” The Charlotte Observer’s Langston Wertz Jr. told WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn on this week’s Time Out for Sports. “She’s that good.”

Now, about that Duke-North Carolina game. First-year UNC coach Hubert Davis sent Duke’s vaunted Coach K into retirement at the biggest showdown in the history of archrivals.

"It was a game for the ages, actually,” Wertz said. “One team was gonna be really hurt and one team was gonna be really happy, and I think North Carolina established bragging rights over Duke for some time.”

You can listen to the full Time Out for Sports conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Wertz covered this week.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

Sports USCUNC Chapel HillDuke University
Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Gwendolyn Glenn