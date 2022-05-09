Charlotte FC scores fourth straight home win at Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte FC beat Inter Miami CF 1-0 Saturday before more than 30,000 fans, securing the club’s fourth straight home win. The match’s one goal came from Charlotte’s newly acquired forward Andre Shinyashiki. It was his very first game with the team since he was traded from the Colorado Rapids.

“He led the nation in scoring at Denver with 28 goals,” The Charlotte Observer ’s Langston Wertz Jr. told WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn on this week’s Time Out for Sports segment. “He wanted a bigger role than he was getting at Colorado — and Charlotte needs scoring, particularly when they go on the road. And if Andre can get that to 'em, Gwen, who knows?”

How to capitalize on your debut 🤩 pic.twitter.com/pX01Yr5CeO — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) May 8, 2022

Up next for Charlotte FC will be the Richmond Kickers for an away game on Wednesday, followed by a match in Montreal on Saturday.

On the college sports front, Queens University of Charlotte is moving up a notch to join Division 1 this fall. Queens will join the Atlantic Sun Conference.

“Queens has already beaten some Division 1 schools like Duke and Davidson on the men’s side,” Wertz said. "... They’ll be the third Division 1 School in Mecklenburg County, the 19th in North Carolina. They’ll have one of the smallest enrollments of all of Division 1 with 1,670 students. Not having football will save them a ton of money. The powerhouse men’s basketball team is now going to get a whole suite of scholarships..”

You can listen to the full Time Out for Sports conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Wertz covered this week.